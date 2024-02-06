AIMC objects to plea seeking ASI survey of remaining Gyanvapi cellars

The Varanasi district court on Tuesday heard a plea seeking an ASI survey of all other closed cellars in the Gyanvapi mosque complex by using ground penetrating radar (GPR) and other modern techniques. The court fixed February 15 as next date of hearing in the case. Varanasi district court fixes Feb 15 as next date of hearing. (For Representation)

The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee (AIMC), which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, objected to the plea, arguing that the survey will cause damage to the cellars.

In-charge district judge additional district judge Anil Kumar V heard the plea filed by Rakhi Singh, the main plaintiff in the “Rakhi Singh and Others Vs State of UP and others” suit, on Monday (February 5) through her counsel Maan Bahadur Singh, Saurabh Tiwari and Anupam Dwivedi.

Rakhi Singh is the main plaintiff in the Maa Shringar Gauri case, which led to the survey of the complex by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) last year. These remaining cellars were not accessed during the survey by ASI.

During the hearing on Tuesday, advocate Akhlaque Ahmad representing the AIMC, argued, “We have objection to the demand of survey because the would cause damage to the cellars.” Ahmad said an objection against the plea will be filed in the court.

Advocate Saurabh Tiwari representing the plaintiff Rakhi Singh argued, “The survey of the remaining cellars is required to ascertain the religious character of the Gyanvapi premises. During the recent survey by the ASI, the cellar numbers N1 and S1 cannot be surveyed as their entrances are blocked with stones and bricks.”

Tiwari sought removal of the debris blocking the entrances through a safe method. “The plea has been filed seeking an order to the ASI to undertake the scientific investigation/survey of the cellars, which have not been surveyed yet, using GPR and other methods without causing damage to the existing structure,” Tiwari said.

The ASI conducted the survey in the Gyanvapi mosque complex for about 84 days, first for a few hours on July 24 and then from August 4 to the first week of November 2023 regularly on a court order. The agency submitted its survey report in the court of district judge on December 18 last.

On January 24, Varanasi district court ordered to provide a copy of ASI’s report on scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque to the parities to the suit. Both Hindu and Muslim sides got a copy of the survey report on January 25.

Thereafter, quoting the ASI survey report, Vishnu Shakar Jain, a lawyer for the Hindu side, claimed it said a Hindu temple existed prior to the construction of the present structure (Gyanvapi mosque). The southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque was opened last week.

The development took place hours after the district court on January 31 allowed puja in the southern cellar. The court directed the receiver to get the puja done by the plaintiff Shailendra Kumar Pathak Vyas, who sought permission for it, and a priest nominated by Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust Board.

In his application, Shailendra Kumar Pathak Vyas had claimed that his maternal grandfather used to perform prayers there till December 1993.