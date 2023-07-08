AIMIM leader booked for tormenting brother’s wife for dowry

A family member of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Uttar Pradesh spokesperson Mohd Farhan has accused him and his family of harassing, molesting and assaulting her for dowry.

The SHO of Kareli police station Ramashray Yadav said an FIR was registered against Mohd Farhan, his brother Faizan, their mother and sister. (For representation)

In her complaint lodged with the Kareli police, the wife of Farhan’s younger brother Faizan also accused the AIMIM leader of threatening to assault her with a sword. Following the complaint, an FIR under the Dowry Prohibition Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Farhan and his family.

The complainant said she married Mohd Faizan, an employee of the University of Allahabad, in July last year. A while after, Faizan, Farhan and other members of their family started demanding a car from her. The complainant alleged that her husband and other members of his family assaulted and harassed her on many occasions and forced her out of their home last month.

The SHO of Kareli police station Ramashray Yadav said an FIR was registered against Mohd Farhan, his brother Faizan, their mother and sister.

It may be mentioned that Farhan was accused of making objectionable comments against prime minister Narendra Modi in May this year. Farhan, later, received a stay on his arrest from the high court.

