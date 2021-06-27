Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / AIMIM to contest on 100 seats in UP assembly elections, announces Owaisi
lucknow news

AIMIM to contest on 100 seats in UP assembly elections, announces Owaisi

The legislative assembly of 403 seats is slated to hold polls in 2022.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 27, 2021 06:56 PM IST
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi.(PTI)

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) will contest 100 seats of Uttar Pradesh in the assembly elections, to be held next year, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced on Sunday. "Party has begun the selection process of candidates," said Owaisi in a tweet in Hindi.

In the same tweet, Owaisi also confirmed that his party "will fight the elections in alliance with Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha", a coalition of small parties including the AIMIM and Omprakash Rajbhar’s SBSP. "We are not talking to any other party or alliance regarding elections," he also said.

The legislative assembly of 403 seats is slated to hold polls in 2022.

The Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha includes Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) led by Om Prakash Rajbhar, Jan Adhikar Party led by Babu Singh Kushwaha, Rashtriya Uday Party led by Babu Rampal, Rashtriya Upekshit Samaj Party led by Premchanda Prajapati and Janata Kranti Party led by Anil Singh Chauhan.

Earlier, AIMIM called upon all ‘secular’ parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, to join hands in Uttar Pradesh to stop the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from retaining power in the state.

In January this year, Owaisi visited Varanasi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the current member of Parliament. During the visit, Owaisi said that his party and Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha will put up a strong fight against the BJP.

In the 2017 assembly elections, the AIMIM fielded candidates on 38 seats, however, it failed to win any seat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
asaduddin owaisi

Related Stories

lucknow news

UP records 1,317 Covid-19 cases, recovery rate higher than national average

PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 01:52 PM IST
patna news

AIMIM demands 'special package' under Article 371 for Bihar's Seemanchal region

PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 08:17 AM IST
west bengal assembly election

No difference between Mamata Banerjee, Modi, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 05:52 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Black swan glides to the shore on ‘fish-boat’. Clip may wow you

Viral clip shows woman scooping out bees from washing machine with bare hands

Artist in Chennai decorates auto-rickshaw to spread vaccination awareness

These breathtaking snaps of the Kangchenjunga range may leave you mesmerised
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP