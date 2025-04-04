AIMPLB to launch nationwide peaceful protest over Waqf Bill; vigil upped in Old City

LUCKNOW After the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, got approval by the Upper and Lower Houses of Parliament, the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) announced it will soon launch a nationwide peaceful protest against the Bill and resort to legal action. The board also said that the government’s stance on the Bill was regrettable. Police personnel stand guard outside Bada Imambada, after the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, in Lucknow, Friday. (PTI Photo)

Islamic Centre of India chairperson and AIMPLB member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said, “As we had expected, the Bill is now passed by both the houses of Parliament. Now, we will have to take up the legal way. Our legal experts have already pointed at several flaws in the Bill and we are hopeful that our judiciary will give us justice. The date for the peaceful protest is not yet final. But soon everything will be finalised. A meeting of AIMPLB will soon be held in this regard.”

Meanwhile, heavy force was deployed outside the Aishbagh Eidgah, Teele Wali Masjid and Asafi Masjid, along with other prominent mosques in the city, in view of Friday prayers after the passage of the Bill.

“The passage of the Bill is a ‘black chapter’ and a stain on the world’s largest democracy. Those in power are creating an atmosphere of hatred in the country to hide their mistakes and shortcomings, a part of which is the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was brought in the name of sympathy for Muslims. This law is unacceptable for Muslims and also destructive for waqf properties,” said AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Muhammad Fazal-ur-Rahim Mujaddidi in a statement.

“Consultations are underway regarding preparation for legal action and peaceful protest within the ambit of the Constitution and law,” he added.

“Lucknow Police is on alert and heavy force is deployed in the Old City areas. CCTV cams and drones are being used to maintain vigil,” said joint commissioner of police (law & order) Babloo Kumar.

Deputy commissioner of police (west Zone) Vishwajeet Srivastava said: “CAPF and PAC have been deployed for better surveillance in Old City. Women force has also been deployed, and social media is being monitored for any rumours.”