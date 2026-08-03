AISA calls for expansion of anti-paper leak movement

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Sunday held a public meeting at the UP Press Club to discuss expanding the Jantar Mantar movement against paper leaks, examination irregularities and unemployment across the country. Students, teachers, activists and citizens participated in the programme.

AISA Uttar Pradesh president Manish Kumar demanded strict action against paper leak networks, a transparent examination system, timely recruitment and political accountability. ( File Photo/Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

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AISA Uttar Pradesh president Manish Kumar said the 23-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar highlighted the impact of paper leaks on the future of students and job aspirants. He demanded strict action against paper leak networks, a transparent examination system, timely recruitment and political accountability.

Founding president Lal Bahadur Singh said the movement had linked paper leaks with unemployment and the commercialisation of education, calling for a broader democratic campaign.

The meeting also expressed solidarity with Lucknow University students who led a 56-day protest and resolved to intensify campaigns against paper leaks and recruitment irregularities across Uttar Pradesh, said AISA’s University of Lucknow Unit in a press release.

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