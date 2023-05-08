AISA highlights lack of basic amenities at LU’s Tilak Hostel

Highlighting the lack of basic amenities at the Tilak Hostel of the Lucknow University, the activists of All India Students Association (AISA) gave a representation to the dean students welfare (DSW) here on Monday.

ASIA activists giving representation to DSW Prof Poonam Tandon. (HT)

They further demanded the resignation of the hostel provost for her alleged apathy towards addressing the issues concerning the inmates.

In the representation to dean students’ welfare (DSW) Prof Poonam Tandon, the AISA activists stated, “Female students residing in hostels have been facing several problems. We learnt about a girl student from Tilak Girls Hostel who was injured during a fest and she has not received proper medical treatment for the past eight months due to which she is in a lot of trouble.”

According to AISA activists, girls have repeatedly complained about the rude behaviour of their provost Bhuvneshwari Bhardwaj. AISA office bearer Nikhil Kumar said, “We have received evidence where she can be seen threatening girl students. Girls have also informed us that they cannot post their problems on the social media as they would be targeted by their provost which could lead to their suspension from the hostel.”

“Many of our activists have also informed us about the oppression the students have to face here for raising basic demands. We have also received photos of the food provided to students that clearly show its poor quality. Students have further complained about the lack of proper water facility in the hostel,” Kumar said.

“AISA has informed the DSW about such issues in the past and had requested her to take action against the provost for her behaviour towards the students. As there has been no change in the behaviour of the Tilak Hostel provost, we demand that she be relieved of her responsibility as the provost,” they said in a representation to DSW.

“AISA demands that Tilak Hostel provost Bhuvneshwari Bhardwaj must resign for her repeated unacceptable behaviour towards students. Provide free medical treatment to the student who has been suffering from injuries for the past eight months, arrange 24x7 medical facilities for girls’ hostels, improve the quality of food in the mess and fix the water facilities in every hostel,” they demanded.

On being contacted, DSW Poonam Tandon said, “It is a list of allegations that has come from a student body. We have to check all of these with hostel inmates. I do agree that the dog bite incident at Kailash hostel was unacceptable and very unfortunate. Action has been taken against the said assistant provost.”