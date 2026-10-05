Akash Anand in, out, in again; Ishan steps aside

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday reinstated her nephew Akash Anand as the party’s national coordinator, reversing his September 10 expulsion and marking his third return to a key organisational role since 2024 as she said the decision was taken in the interest of the party and the movement.

Akash Anand ‘s reinstatement marked his third return to a key organisational role since 2024. (HT file)

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The decision also overturns a recent change in the BSP’s next-generation leadership structure, under which Akash’s younger brother Ishan Anand had been made a national coordinator after his removal.

Mayawati said Ishan conveyed that he was willing to work according to her directions and did not need an organisational post to show his commitment to the party. The decision followed Akash’s October 2 apology to Mayawati in which he sought another opportunity to work under her leadership, backed her action against his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth and ruled out joining any other political party.

In a post on X, Mayawati said the BSP had taken several recent decisions after considering their impact on the organisation and its movement. She said Akash’s functioning had remained “quite satisfactory” for a considerable period, but developments following Siddharth’s political retirement had necessitated organisational changes.

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{{^usCountry}} Several party functionaries urged her to accept Akash’s request for another chance, Mayawati said. Akash’s father Anand Kumar and Ishan also supported the proposal. “After considering all these aspects, in the interest of the party and the movement, it has been decided to give Akash Anand another opportunity to work as the national coordinator,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several party functionaries urged her to accept Akash’s request for another chance, Mayawati said. Akash’s father Anand Kumar and Ishan also supported the proposal. “After considering all these aspects, in the interest of the party and the movement, it has been decided to give Akash Anand another opportunity to work as the national coordinator,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Akash broke his silence on October 2. Addressing Mayawati as “Behen ji”, his political guru and inspiration, he said the BSP was his family and asked to be allowed to serve the party again. “I am not going to any other political party. Neither today nor ever,” he said, amid indications from leaders of other parties that they were open to his joining them.

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Akash also supported Mayawati’s action against Siddharth and said family relationships should not come above the BSP’s mission. He said he had not reposted a social-media message issued by Mayawati concerning Siddharth because he had withdrawn from social media at the time.

Mayawati expelled Siddharth again in August, after which he announced his retirement from active politics. Hours after that announcement on September 10, Mayawati expelled Akash, citing concerns over his conduct and his ability to place the party and the Bahujan movement above family considerations.

On Monday, she said she hoped Siddharth’s retirement from active politics would improve the situation within the BSP. Mayawati first removed Akash as BSP’s national coordinator and withdrew his status as her political successor in May 2024, before restoring both positions in June that year.

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He was expelled again in March 2025 and returned to the BSP in April after apologising to Mayawati. He was subsequently entrusted with major organisational responsibilities, including that of chief national coordinator.

The latest episode began on September 3 when Mayawati removed him as chief national coordinator, saying he needed greater maturity before being entrusted with major responsibilities. His expulsion followed on September 10.

Following Akash’s removal, Mayawati appointed Ishan, 27, a law graduate, as a national coordinator at the BSP’s all-India committee meeting in Lucknow on September 23.

She said her commitment was not to an individual family member but to the entire Bahujan community, which she described as her extended family. She wished Akash a bright political future and expressed the hope that he would work with discipline, sincerity and commitment.

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