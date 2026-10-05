Voter roll checks, booth network at core of BSP’s 2027 poll strategy

With about four months left for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Sunday stepped up the party’s electoral preparations, putting voter list verification, booth-level organisation and candidate selection at the centre of her strategy. BSP chief Mayawati’s focus on voter rolls comes a day after Uttarakhand’s final electoral roll was reported to have been published following the revision exercise. (File)

At a review meeting with senior Uttarakhand functionaries at the BSP’s central camp office in Mall Avenue here, Mayawati flagged the deletion of around nine lakh names from the state’s electoral roll following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and directed party workers to ensure that eligible voters, particularly those from poor, youth, women and weaker sections, were enrolled, according to an official statement issued by the party.

The meeting also covered the restructuring of booth committees following the SIR exercise. Mayawati asked functionaries to complete the process on a “war footing” and rectify organisational shortcomings within a stipulated timeframe.

The discussions assume significance for the BSP’s preparations for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. In Uttar Pradesh, where the party is seeking to strengthen its grassroots network ahead of the 2027 contest, Mayawati also reviewed the progress of candidate selection and stressed the need to identify “good and strong” candidates, the statement said.

The BSP’s focus on voter rolls comes a day after Uttarakhand’s final electoral roll was reported to have been published following the revision exercise. Reports based on official electoral data put the state’s final electorate at around 71.59 lakh. The party has made the alleged exclusion of eligible voters a key concern and asked its cadre to assist those whose names are missing from the rolls.

Mayawati also targeted the BJP government in Uttarakhand, alleging that it was giving greater priority to large industrialists and affluent sections than to public welfare. The BSP said the issue would be raised during its election campaign.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram on October 9. Mayawati directed workers to organise the programmes with a “missionary spirit”.

The BSP will not hold the main programme this year at the Bahujan Prerna Kendra on the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border since maintenance work is underway there. Instead, BSP workers from across Uttar Pradesh will assemble at the Kanshi Ram Memorial in Lucknow, while party units in other states will organise zonal-level open seminars, the statement said.