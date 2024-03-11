Akbar Nagar: Police pelted with stones after seven houses damaged in demolition drive

LUCKNOW: Seven houses in Akbar Nagar were damaged after debris from the adjacent commercial building fell on them during LDA’s demolition drive, leading to stone-pelting on the police and LDA’s anti-encroachment squad by the residents on Sunday. Police taking out march in Akbar Nagar of Lucknow on Sunday (HT photo)

LDA VC Indramani Tripathi revealed that a commercial building collapse had caused damage to seven adjacent houses, triggering a violent response from some troublemakers who resorted to pelting stones at the police.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Initially, residents claimed that five persons were trapped inside the affected house and sustained grievous injuries. However, authorities swiftly refuted these claims, attributing the incident of stone pelting to rumours circulating among the locals regarding the demolition of their homes. Reacting promptly, the police cordoned off the entire area and even employed mild force to regain control.

Indramani Tripathi said, “Contrary to the rumours, the properties being demolished were commercial establishments, not residential. The supreme court had imposed a stay on the demolition of these commercial structures until March 4.”

The LDA V-C attributed the stone-pelting incident to the residents’ fear and apprehension fuelled by rumours surrounding the LDA squad’s purported intention to demolish their homes. However, in adherence to high court orders, the LDA has decided not to act against residential properties until March 31.

Despite the turmoil, Tripathi clarified that the situation was swiftly brought under control by the police administration. Furthermore, he reassured the affected residents by announcing that the Lucknow Development Authority had provided free accommodation to those whose homes were impacted by the unfortunate incident.

Earlier on February 28, around 24 major commercial establishments in Akbar Nagar were demolished after the high court refused to grant them a stay. “The demolition drive will resume after March 31. The removal of big encroachers will pave the way for the administration to start the work for the rejuvenation of river Kukrail. With the removal of encroachments, the stage is set for the administration to start work on forming a green riverfront,” Tripathi added.

Meanwhile, samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a potshot at the BJP. In a social media post, Yadav shared a video of locals and wrote: “This is BJP’s ‘Awas Vinash Yojana’: The displaced families of Lucknow’s Akbar Nagar want to say something. Only family members understand the pain of other family members.”