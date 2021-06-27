Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Akhilesh accuses BJP of adopting unethical tactics in UP district panchayat chiefs’ polls
lucknow news

Akhilesh accuses BJP of adopting unethical tactics in UP district panchayat chiefs’ polls

Former chief minister alleges certain candidates were prevented from filing nominations, BJP hits back at Samajwadi Party and says it is facing certain defeat
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JUN 27, 2021 10:40 PM IST
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav says the unopposed election of some BJP nominees is no less than a miracle. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state of adopting “undemocratic” and “unethical” tactics over the zila panchayat chief elections scheduled on July 3.

In a statement, the SP chief said that the way the BJP “prevented” certain candidates from filing their nominations has hurt the sanctity of the elections.

“This is a conspiracy for the murder of democracy. Even in Varanasi and Gorakhpur, the BJP was badly defeated in the district panchayat members’ polls (held in April). And now the unopposed election of the BJP nominees is no less than a miracle. The BJP proved once again that it does not respect the public mandate,” the former chief minister said.

In the last four years the BJP had betrayed the people at every step, all essential items saw a steep price rise, law and order was demolished, and thousands lost their lives under “corona mismanagement”, he alleged.

“The people will teach the party a lesson in the 2022 UP assembly polls,” he said.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh has hit back at the Samajwadi Party (SP) for making allegations about his party in connection with the district panchayat chairpersons’ poll nominations.

“Facing a certain defeat, the SP leaders are now blaming BJP though their leader has found a way to shun owning defeat by blaming district party chiefs,” he said in Bundelkhand.

“They who abused each democratic institution, are now talking ethics and morality. When SP leaders were indoors at the height of Covid surge, the BJP cadres were out, helping the poor and needy,” the state BJP chief added.

