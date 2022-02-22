Akhilesh calls PM’s jibe linking ‘cycle’ to terror insult to nation

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jibe linking his party’s election symbol ‘cycle’ to the bicycles used in the 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blasts an insult to the nation.

On Monday, Yadav tweeted two pictures. One was of a news item saying that ‘What would you say to PM Modi’s comment that links cycle with bomb blasts?’. The second picture is a screenshot of a tweet in which PM Modi is seen saddled on a bicycle with the Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte near him. It read, ‘Thank you @MinPres @markrutte for the bicycle’.

On Sunday, addressing a public meeting in Hardoi, Modi had said: “Serial blasts had rocked Ahmedabad in 2008, when I was the chief minister of Gujarat. I can’t forget that day. As those who lost their family members wailed, I had taken a pledge on the blood-soaked soil that my government would punish the perpetrators of this dastardly act, even if it meant tracing them out from netherworld.”

“Gujarat bomb blasts were of two times – first simultaneous bomb blasts took place at 50 to 60 places. Then, when the injured from these blasts were brought to the hospital, another bomb blast rocked the hospital, killing more. Initially, all the bombs were placed on cycle, the Samajwadi Party’s election symbol. I wonder why they chose the cycle for placing the bombs,” Modi said.

Yadav and several SP leaders hit out at the PM over the “bicycle” reference.

The SP chief framed his comment on the bicycle in a verse in Hindi.

“The cycle connects the farmers to their fields, lays the foundation for their prosperity...our cycle; breaking social barries, it takes our daughters to school...our cycle; races ahead, insulated by inflation...our bicycle; the cycle is the common man’s airplane, and the pride of rural India...An insult to the cycle is an insult to the entire nation,” reads Yadav’s tweet on Sunday.

