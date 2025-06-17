Akhilesh does not understand ABCD of Modi’s vision: Keshav

LUCKNOW Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for expressing doubts over the data that will be released by the central government after the caste-based census, saying the former chief minister “could not think beyond familyism and a particular caste”. He said the outcome of the caste-based census would benefit all the OBCs, but the most backward castes (MBCs) would benefit more. (File Photo)

“Akhilesh Yadav’s doubts arise from his fear that caste enumeration will uncover the true picture of OBCs’ numbers vis-a-vis the benefits they get in government’s welfare schemes,” he told HT.

He said the outcome of the caste-based census would benefit all the OBCs, but the most backward castes (MBCs) would benefit more. “Akhilesh Yadav does not understand even the ABCD of Modi’s vision of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas,” he claimed.

On Yadav’s allegation that health and power infrastructure had crumbled in UP, Maurya said: “The SP chief is perhaps thinking of the situation that prevailed during his regime.”

He said everybody knew how bad the power situation and health facilities were in the state before 2017.