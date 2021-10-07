Akhilesh for 2 crore compensation to deceased farmers’ families

LAKHIMPUR KHERI Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said if his party formed the government in UP, it would give ₹2 crore ex gratia each to the families of farmers who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

He made this announcement after meeting the families of the deceased in Lakhimpur Kheri. Yadav consoled the grieving families and assured them of full support till they received justice.

The SP chief also sought a judicial probe into the incident by a sitting judge. Earlier in the day, the state government had announced setting up of a one-member judicial commission comprising a retired high court judge to probe the violence in Lakhimpur.

He said: “We had been asking the BJP-led UP government to give ₹2 crore each to the families of the deceased. But if they do not do this, we will give ₹2 crore each to these families, if the SP is voted to power.”

The SP chief said his party had demanded compensation for the farmers, including the journalist, who died in the incident. He was speaking to newspersons after meeting the family members of deceased farmer Lavpreet Singh at Chaukhra farm in Palia here.

Earlier, the SP chief, along with party’s district president Ram Pal Yadav called on Lavpreet’s father Satnam Singh, mother Sukhvinder Kaur and his sisters and extended full support to them in their fight for justice.

Akhilesh Yadav and others from the SP also went to Nighasan and spoke to deceased journalist Raman Kashyap’s father Ram Dulare, his brother Pawan, his daughter Vaishnavi and other family members. He assured all help for the education of Raman’s daughter.

The SP president demanded the arrest of the accused in the Lakhimpur incident and resignation of MoS for home Ajay Kumar Mishra, saying that the police could not take action against the minister till he held the post.

“To keep people’s faith in the government and in the Constitution, the minister must resign and the accused must be sent to jail,” he told the media.

Later, Akhilesh Yadav called on the family of deceased farmer, Nakshatra Singh, in Dhaurahra tehsil. He consoled them and assured full support till they get justice.

Meanwhile, UP Minority Commission member Parvinder Singh also visited Nakshatra Singh’s family in Dhaurahra tehsil. Singh spoke to the farmer’s son, Manjeet Singh, besides other family members and extended all possible help to them.