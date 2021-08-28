Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Akhilesh says his party will tie up with anyone who has faith in Samajwadi ideology
lucknow news

Akhilesh says his party will tie up with anyone who has faith in Samajwadi ideology

Samajwadi Party chief says the benefits of reservation should be provided in proportion to the population of communities
By HT Correspondent, Kanpur
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 02:19 AM IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has in the recent past indicated his preference for alliances with smaller parties. (File Photo)

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said his party would tie up with any political outfit believing in the “Samajwadi” ideology.

“Any party believing in the ideology is welcome in the Samajwadi Party,” he said at his ancestral village Saifai in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh assembly election is due early next year.

Yadav arrived in Saifai after attending an event of the Mahan Dal, an SP ally. The Mahan Dal leaders have pledged that they would teach a lesson to those who betrayed their community, he said.

On the inclusion of eight castes in the other backward classes, he said the SP’s demand was to provide the benefits of reservation in proportion to the population of communities.

He also alleged the BJP government had dubbed the farmers criminals, terrorists and framed them in fake cases.

Speaking on the move to rename places, he said chief minister Yogi Adityanath had not done anything but change names.

SP chief hits out at BJP govt over arrest of ex-IPS officer

Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked the BJP government over the arrest of former IPS office Amitabh Thakur by the UP police.

RELATED STORIES

Akhilesh, in a tweet in Hindi along with a video clip of police putting Thakur into a police vehicle, said: “This is an unprecedented action of police against a former cop. The BJP politics flourishes by creating a wedge among people. Now under pressure from the BJP government, the police are acting against police. Such behaviour with a retired cop is unpardonable.”

In 2015, when Amitabh Thakur was in service, he had filed an FIR against SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, claiming that Mulayam had threatened him. Akhilesh Yadav was the chief minister then.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BSP chief Mayawati says her political heir will be from the Dalit community

Congress booklet in Uttar Pradesh targets BJP, SP and BSP, sparks row

Lucknow logs its most jabs in a day as over 93,000 Covid vaccine doses administered

Create awareness about Covid vaccination especially among villagers: President
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP