Akhilesh urges discipline, restraint among SP workers

Urging restraint and discipline among party workers, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday asked members to avoid provocation and maintain simplicity in conduct and language. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (File)

Addressing workers at the party headquarters, Akhilesh said the Samajwadi Party is a principled organisation that does not compromise on its core ideology. He recalled that the party had taken early initiatives to promote social equality and said its workers must reflect those values in their behaviour.

Speaking at the ‘Digital Democracy Dialogue’ programme at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Auditorium within the party headquarters, Yadav also hit out at the BJP, alleging that it uses digital platforms for “self-serving interests” and spreads misinformation. Urging everyone to remain vigilant against what he termed the BJP’s “malicious propaganda”, Akhilesh said the “BJP’s rumour-mongering machinery” needs to be countered with truth.

“In 2027, the public is poised to form a Samajwadi Party government. The BJP is actively hatching conspiracies to defame the Samajwadi Party which stands fully prepared to counter the BJP’s conspiratorial challenges,” Akhilesh said.

He also expressed concern over the state of democracy, saying it faced a “grave threat” under the current circumstances. “Dialogue is an indispensable element of democracy; indeed, democracy can only be realised through social harmony and mutual understanding,” he added.

Akhilesh further said that the political direction of the country should be guided by the path of PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak).

“No campaign can succeed without a positive mindset; devoid of guiding principles, a campaign risks becoming directionless and falling prey to confusion,” he added.

The Kannauj MP alleged that the BJP thrives on “lies and rumours”, while asserting that the Samajwadi Party stands for truth and inclusivity. He urged party workers to recognise the seriousness of the political challenge and respond with commitment.