Akhilesh exhorts party cadre to gear up for 2024 elections

Lakhimpur Kheri: Samajwadi Party (SP) national president and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday called upon his party workers and leaders to gear up for the upcoming 2024 parliamentary polls and to fill up the loop-holes found during the 2022 UP polls.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav addressing his party cadres at Devkali in Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday. (HT)

“Every party leader and worker from booth to sector level must explore what went wrong during the last UP polls when the Samajwadi Party got maximum votes but lost the elections,” Yadav told party workers and leaders while addressing the closing session of party cadre training camp ‘Lok Jagran Abhiyan’ held at Adarsh Janta Inter College at Devkali village on Tuesday.

Yadav vehemently advocated caste-bases census and asked his party workers to spread the message among the masses.

He also unveiled the statue of former party MLA late Dr. Kaushal Kishore (who founded the college) and kicked off his Lok Jagran Yatra from Terai district of Kheri in a special bus which would cover all 75 districts of the state.

Akhilesh Yadav was camping in Lakhimpur since Monday when he visited the residences of some of his party workers and leaders and had a night stay at Dudhwa.

In his hour-long address in Devkali, Yadav made a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and took jibes on its ‘double-engine & triple-engine’ government rhetoric several times.

Accusing the BJP governments at the centre and in the state of acting only for electoral gains, Yadav said the BJP government at the centre repealed the three farming laws not because it cared for the farmers but because there were polls in UP and Punjab.

He added, “If the government had concern for the farmers, it would not have issued licenses (for crop purchase) to those for whom the three farming laws had been introduced.”

He said owing to this, the government could not fulfil its own wheat crop procurement targets.

Yadav also alleged that the government could not fulfil its own promise to clear cane dues within 14 days after purchase and dues were pending for several months.

On the appointment of acting DGP, he said, “The UP chief minister was not in a position to appoint a DGP of his choice” and added that “the engines of Lucknow and Delhi were colliding on the issue of appointment of a permanent DGP.”

Citing wrestlers’ agitation, trader’s murder in Gorakhpur, October 21 Kheri violence and Kannauj incidents as alleged instances of violation of law, Akhilesh Yadav raised question marks over encounters in BJP regime.

Batting for caste-bases census, he said under the BJP regime, the communities were to lose what they had gained from the Mandal commission and the Constitution and warned that the BJP government’s privatization and outsourcing drive would further erode social justice through reservation.

Ridiculing the BJP for its ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ slogan, Yadav said, “Till the population of every community is counted, how can this slogan be meaningful.”

He also raised the issue of inflation and soaring prices of essential commodities and said the BJP government was providing free ration worth Rs. 200 but taking away much due to rising prices.

On withdrawal of Rs. 2000 currency notes, Yadav questioned why this currency was introduced if it was to be withdrawn.

He also raised the issue of stray animals in Kheri and other parts of the state and said, “When I entered Kheri, I was welcomed by stray bulls on roads and dividers.

Despite spending a large sum of money, the government has failed to sort out the issue and the farmers are forced to disguise themselves to drive away monkeys from their crops.”

He appealed to party leaders and workers to gear up and strengthen the organization and added that he himself would contact the workers of booth and sectors across the state.

Party national general secretary and former MP Ravi Prakash Verma, former MLC Shashank Yadav, Anurag Patel, Mohan Bajpai, district SP president Ramanpal Yadav and others were present on the occasion.

