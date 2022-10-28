Akhilesh Yadav hits back at Election Commission after being asked to submit proof of deletion of voter names

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked the Election Commission of India (ECI), a day after the poll panel on Thursday reportedly asked him to “submit documentary proof” to substantiate his allegation about deletion of voter’ names.

Last month, the SP chief had alleged that names of 20,000 voters from the Yadav and Muslim communities were deleted from almost all 403 assembly constituencies at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the state elections in February-March this year.

“Had the Election Commission itself followed the rules related to the voters’ list in the 2022 U.P. assembly polls, then thousands of voters would not have been deprived of their vote. The BJP government conspires to suppress the voice of the opposition,” Akhilesh Yadav was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the party.

“It is the constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission to conduct elections in a free, fair, and transparent manner. Also, it is the responsibility of the commission to ensure that voting happens without any enticement and administrative pressures. Why did the Election Commission not take cognizance of numerous complaints and memorandums related to the 2022 polls?” he said in the same statement.

Akhilesh was speaking at a meeting of party leaders to review the party’s preparations for the forthcoming municipal elections in the state, the statement added.

The Election Commission on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter, had asked Akhilesh Yadav to submit proof to back up his charges by November 10.

The Samajwadi Party chief had made the claim against the EC at his party’s national convention on September 29.

On Thursday, EC decided to take cognizance of Akhilesh Yadav’s public statements.

The unusual move came on the back of the commission’s assessment that Yadav’s allegations were “extremely serious” and have “far-reaching substantive and perceptional implications on the integrity of elections and thereby on democracy”, officials said, citing the communication to Akhilesh Yadav. HT has not seen a copy of the letter.

The EC communication asked Yadav for assembly-wise data to substantiate the allegations he made against it.

Akhilesh Yadav, in his September 29 speech, had alleged: “The people voted for Samajwadis (in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls). But the BJP people with their malpractices and misuse of government machinery snatched away the people’s government, and installed themselves,” he said. “And even the Election Commission let us down. The EC sided with the booth in-charges of the BJP. The EC was hand in glove with BJP Panna Pramukhs in deleting the names of Muslim voters.”

On Friday, Akhilesh Yadav called the civic elections crucial and asked the cadre not be lax in any aspect of the preparations.