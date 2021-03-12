Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Akhilesh Yadav predicts a repeat of Uttarakhand in Uttar Pradesh ahead of polls
lucknow news

Akhilesh Yadav predicts a repeat of Uttarakhand in Uttar Pradesh ahead of polls

Akhilesh Yadav also continued to build on his claim that UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath was taking credit for projects started during Yadav's tenure as the CM of the state.
By Pankaj Jaiswal | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav attacked UP CM Yogi Adityanath during his press conference in Moradabad. (File Pic/Representational)(PTI)

The Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav claimed on Thursday that Uttar Pradesh may see a repeat of the recent developments in Uttarakhand, where the Bharatiya Janata Party replaced its chief minister a year before assembly elections following dissent against his leadership. He also accused UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath of claiming credit for the work done by the SP government in the past.

"The image of the chief minister taking a selfie on Wednesday has been splashed in newspapers and social media. The project seen in the background is the SP government's project," claimed Akhilesh. Yogi Adityanath took a selfie at a dam project that he inaugurated in Chitrakoot on Wednesday.

Akhilesh Yadav’s pot shots at CM Yogi Adityanath came during a press conference in Moradabad, ahead of the bicycle rally he is scheduled to flag off on Friday in the neighbouring Rampur. The SP is taking out the bicycle rally from Rampur to Lucknow in support of party's Rampur MP, Azam Khan, who is currently in jail in connection with the cases filed against him over alleged anomalies in institution and operation of Maulana Jauhar University, Rampur.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chhatar Manzil gondola may be 200 years old: BSIP carbon dating test

Follow strategy for India to be superpower by 2047: CM Yogi

Akhilesh kicks of 2022 election campaign with cycle rally from Azam’s bastion

PANCHAYAT POLLS HC stays release of final list of reserved seats till March 15

"Even the jobs that the BJP government claimed to have provided were the ones created in the previous government's tenure," Akhilesh said while building on this theme.

Taking about the three new Central farm laws, Akhilesh said, “The laws will ruin small, medium farmers and agricultural labourers."

Yadav indicated that his party would not ally with his uncle Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) for UP Assembly polls 2022.

Also Read: BJP launches rural-connect drive ahead of UP panchayat polls

"Samajwadi Party's experience with big political parties has not been good. We will not ally with any big political parties. We will take smaller parties on board," he said, but when asked about Shivpal Yadav and his PSP-L, he quipped, "Yes, indeed his party is small. Samajwadi Party will ally with small parties but not with those that have any BJP link."

There was a scuffle involving security staff of Akhilesh Yadav and some local journalists after SP president's press conference (PC) in Moradabad. At least two journalists were reported to have suffered minor injuries in the incident.

"The incident occurred when some people obstructed the exit after the press conference. The matter was resolved shortly," said superintendent of police (city), Moradabad, Amit Kumar Anand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh news uttar pradesh politics sp chief akhilesh yadav samajwadi party cm yogi adityanath
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP