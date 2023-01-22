Akhilesh Yadav says BJP may lose all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may taste defeat in all 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Akhilesh Yadav made the comment came on the day when the U.P. BJP reiterated its target to win all 80 parliamentary seats in the state.

“BJP ees baar ho sakta hai saari 80 seats haar jaaye (BJP may taste defeat in all 80 seats this time),” Akhilesh Yadav said at Janeshwar Mishra Park after paying tributes to the party icon Janeshwar Mishra on his death anniversary.

“The party that claimed to rule for decades -- its leader said that it will be there for (the next) 50 years -- is now counting its days. Its national president should visit two medical colleges in the state and he will understand how many seats they are going to win,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Akhilesh Yadav also asked the BJP, which is holding its state working meeting in Lucknow, to pass a resolution to provide ₹1 crore and a government job to families of custodial death victims.

“The BJP practises discrimination. Will it pass a resolution to provide ₹1 crore financial help and a government job to the family of Balwant Singh? It should pass a resolution to provide ₹1 crore financial assistance and a government job in custodial death cases to the families concerned,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

Singh, 27, a businessman, died in police custody in Kanpur on the intervening night of December 12 and 13. His post-mortem report revealed that he had about 24 ante-mortem injuries, including on the chest, face, thighs, legs, hands and soles.

Yadav also hit out at the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government over investments in the state.

“They were claiming to bring in investments from London and New York. Now, they are bringing investment from the districts. Who are they fooling? They are visiting (other) states, which are already running their own (investment) programmes. They are just fooling people,” Akhilesh Yadav added.

(With inputs from PTI)