Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Akhilesh Yadav says UP chief minister Adityanath campaigning in WB, Assam while unaware of own state
UP CM Adityanath has addressed three rallies in West Bengal's Purulia, Bankura and Paschim Medinipur districts on Tuesday, while he visited Assam for public meetings on Wednesday.
PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:26 PM IST
Unaware of the actual situation in the state, Adityanath is busy in improving the situation in West Bengal and Assam, Akhilesh Yadav alleged.(HT File Photo)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav mocked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his visits to the poll-bound states, alleging that criminals were having a field day in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav claimed that criminals were freely attacking the police under the BJP rule and the morale of the security forces was down.

"Criminals who are enjoying patronage are fearless, while police personnel taking action against them are being suspended," the former chief minister said.

The SP leader added that the Adityanath government's tall claims of controlling crime against women have "failed" completely.

Unaware of the actual situation in the state, Adityanath is busy in improving the situation in West Bengal and Assam, Yadav alleged.

Adityanath has addressed three rallies in West Bengal's Purulia, Bankura and Paschim Medinipur districts on Tuesday, while he visited Assam for public meetings on Wednesday.

Yadav said there was not a single day when incidents of loot, kidnapping, murder and rape were not reported, claiming that Lucknow tops the charts as far as crimes against women are concerned.

Accusing the BJP govt of raising "magical 'jumlas' (rhetoric)" in order to divert people's attention from basic issues, Yadav said they might try every trick to confuse the people, but would not succeed anymore.

"People have come to know the reality behind BJP's tall claims and they will teach a lesson to the liars in 2022 (assembly) election," Yadav added.

Topics
akhilesh yadav yogi adityanath uttar pradesh
