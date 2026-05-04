Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP over LPG price hike, smart meters and EVM security

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on a number of issues, including the rising prices of commercial LPG, installation of smart meters and the security of electronic voting machines. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav distributed laptops to meritorious students after the press conference at the party office in Lucknow

Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said, “Widespread irregularities are being committed through the smart meter system. If such dishonesty is possible with smart meters, how can the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) be considered secure? Why could similar malpractices not occur within the EVMs?”

Yadav alleged that the ruling BJP was preparing to spread hatred across the state on a large scale by playing controversial songs through DJ systems. He urged the public to remain vigilant.

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“Propaganda constitutes the BJP’s targeted campaign strategy. They contest elections by instilling fear in the public. The BJP has succeeded neither in curbing inflation nor in curbing corruption. Instead, they have allowed their own associates to engage in profiteering, as a result of which both inflation and corruption have reached their zenith,” Yadav added..

“This government has shut down 21,000 primary schools, and in over 41,000 other primary schools, not a single student has been enrolled,” he alleged.

Laptops distributed to meritorious students

Akhilesh Yadav honoured the top-ranking students of the High School and Intermediate examinations by presenting them with laptops and wished them a bright future. He further announced that upon the formation of a Samajwadi government in 2027, provisions for free education—spanning from Kindergarten (KG) up to the Post-Graduate (PG) level—would be implemented.