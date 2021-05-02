Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Akhilesh Yadav to Centre: Ensure 35,000 cr budgetary provision for free vaccination
Akhilesh Yadav to Centre: Ensure 35,000 cr budgetary provision for free vaccination

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday asked the Central government to ensure a budgetary provision of ₹35,000 crore for carrying out free Covid-19 vaccination across the country
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 11:19 PM IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday asked the Central government to ensure a budgetary provision of 35,000 crore for carrying out free Covid-19 vaccination across the country.

Yadav in a statement asked for oxygen availability at all hospitals and health centres.

The former chief minister expressed “worry over the terrifying situation” that has emerged out of Covid He attacked the government saying: “The government is far from serious over such a sensitive issue. The game of playing with the lives of people must stop. The Central government must take immediate measures or else it will be out of control.”

