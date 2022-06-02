Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ declared tax-free in UP, announces CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday declared Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj' tax-free in the state. “We announce that the movie 'Samrat Prithviraj' will be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh so that a common man can also watch this movie,” news agency ANI quoted the chief minister.The chief minister along with his colleagues attended a special screening of the biopic based on the life of Rajput ruler Prithviraj Chauhan who fought against Mohammad Ghori. Akshay Kumar, his co-actor Manushi Chillar and director Chandra Prakash Dwivedi were in attendanceDeputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh, J P S Rathore, A K Sharma, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and others were also present at the screening.On Wednesday, union home minister Amit Shah watched the film in Delhi. With Kumar by his side, Shah heaped praises on the film. “This film depicts Indian culture of respecting women and empowering women. The story is about a hero who fought amid battles from Afghanistan to Delhi.” India has been fighting invasion for centuries,” he said.

During promotions of the film, Akshay Kumar in an interview to news agency ANI appealed to the union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to include in history textbooks stories related to Indian kings like Prithviraj Chauhan and Maharana Pratap.

"I am not saying that we should not read about Mughals... but balance it out (with teaching about Indian kings as well). They were great too," the actor said.

