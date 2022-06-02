Akshay Kumar by his side, Amit Shah praises 'Samrat Prithviraj': 'Since 2014...'

With Akshay Kumar by his side, union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday heaped praises on the actor’s new movie “Samrat Prithviraj’ after a special screening in Delhi. “In 1947, India got independent… and an era of cultural revival began in 2014. This would, once again, take the country to new heights where we once were,” Shah said as the BJP marks the completion of eight years of the NDA government at the centre.

Speaking ahead of the movie’s release on Friday, Shah further said: “This film depicts Indian culture of respecting women and empowering women. The story is about a hero who fought amid battles from Afghanistan to Delhi.” India has been fighting invasion for centuries, he added.

His comments came after the 57-year-old leader - along with top BJP leaders and ministers - watched the movie in Delhi at a special screening.

Piyush Goyal, Anurag Thakur and Ashwini Vaishnaw were among the ministers who watched ‘Samrat Prithviraj’’s special show, a day before the movie’s release, news agency PTI reported.

Akshay Kumar - amid promotion for the movie - spoke to news agency ANI and called for 'balance' in school curriculums as he claimed it lacks information on Indian Kings. "I am not saying that we should not read about Mughals... but balance it out (with teaching about Indian kings as well). They were great too," the actor, 54, said.

"I would like to appeal to the education minister to look into this matter and see if we can change it,” he said during the interview.

‘Samrat Prithviraj' also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and marks the screen debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar. The movie is based on the life of 12th-century Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan.

