AKTU talk show: Students’ queries on jobs, opportunities answered by bureaucrats in Lucknow

An orientation programme was held at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) for students of the university and other engineering colleges, in Lucknow, on Friday. More than 500 students attended the programme.

On the occasion, Rajeev Kapoor, retired IAS officer and Neha Sharma, director, local bodies, responded to students’ queries on jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities in the state in the light of upcoming Global Investors Summit to be held on February 10-12.

An engineering student asked Kapoor and Sharma how he could initiate his own start-up and what kind of help he could expect from the government.

Responding to this query, Kapoor said that to promote viable start-ups the state government has introduced a single window system where the person is required to pitch his business idea. If it has potential, the government will back it and provide all possible assistance it requires.

Responding to another query of a student, Kapoor apprised the youth about the significance of the Global Investors Summit and talked about the progressive policies of the state government with various incentives for youth to upscale their ideas into successful business models.

“This event will help you get knowledge of the policies for youth and for creating opportunities in your local areas which would lead to creating a local ecosystem. The government is supporting entrepreneurs in developing clusters throughout the state with incentives, subsidies, tax benefits, ease of doing business and public procurement, and marketing,” Kapoor said.

He invited the students, youth, and start-ups to attend the three-day investors’ summit that will bring together policymakers, corporate leaders, business delegations, academia, think tanks, and political and government leaders from across the globe, to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

UP Global Investors Summit will provide a platform for innovators and students to meet the best minds and experts around the world. It will ensure all stakeholders of complete support in facilitating and grounding investments in Uttar Pradesh.

Sharma made a presentation to the audience and briefed it about U.P’s various reformative steps in creating a holistic ecosystem for industrial development, through policy-driven governance to attract investment across start-ups, defence and aerospace manufacturing, EV manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, electronics manufacturing, tourism, textile, MSME, etc.

She said the state has set a target of attracting investment worth ₹20 lakh crore at UPGIS 2023 and has come out with a new online system for signing memoranda of understanding and monitoring their implementation.