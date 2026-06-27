Aliganj fire probe: SIT digs deep into possible ‘institutional lapses’

LUCKNOW The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Monday’s Aliganj fire tragedy entered its decisive phase on Friday by examining records of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and the Directorate of Electrical Safety. This shifts the focus from the immediate cause of the blaze to possible institutional failures that may have contributed to the disaster.

Constituted by the state government on Monday within hours of the tragedy, the SIT is tasked with determining not only how the fire started but also whether violations of building, electrical and fire safety norms, or lapses by regulatory agencies, aggravated the incident. (Pic for representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The two-member SIT, comprising additional chief secretary (tourism) Amrit Abhijat and additional director general of police (Lucknow zone) Praveen Kumar, has now completed consultations with all major government departments connected with the incident. Officials said the committee is expected to submit its report to the Uttar Pradesh government within a week.

Constituted by the state government on Monday within hours of the tragedy, the SIT is tasked with determining not only how the fire started but also whether violations of building, electrical and fire safety norms, or lapses by regulatory agencies, aggravated the incident.

Over the past five days, the team has followed a structured investigation. It visited the accident site twice — on Tuesday and on Thursday — to examine the damaged structure, assess the sequence of events and inspect the physical evidence firsthand. On Wednesday, the SIT questioned officials of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, seeking details of trade licences, inspections, permissions and enforcement measures relating to the premises. Investigators also examined whether the civic body had acted on any complaints or violations reported in the past.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the inquiry moved into its final stage on Friday with detailed interactions with officials from the LDA and the Directorate of Electrical Safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the inquiry moved into its final stage on Friday with detailed interactions with officials from the LDA and the Directorate of Electrical Safety. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to sources, the SIT sought the sanctioned building plan, records relating to land use, occupancy permissions, notices issued for deviations, action taken against unauthorised construction and correspondence concerning the premises from the LDA. The panel is examining whether the building complied with approved plans and whether any structural violations escaped regulatory scrutiny.

Officials of the Directorate of Electrical Safety were asked to furnish records of electrical inspections, wiring approvals, connected electrical load, safety certifications, maintenance reports and previous inspection observations. Investigators are examining whether mandatory electrical safety checks were conducted periodically and whether any deficiencies had been identified before the fire.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sources said the team is now correlating information received from the LDA, LMC, Electrical Safety Directorate, fire department and district administration with forensic findings and evidence collected from the site to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the blaze.

People familiar with the investigation said the report is expected to identify not only the immediate trigger of the fire but also systemic shortcomings in the enforcement of building regulations, electrical safety standards and fire prevention norms.