Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Aligarh DM takes stock of crop damage, orders actual assessment
lucknow news

Aligarh DM takes stock of crop damage, orders actual assessment

Aligarh DM Selva Kumari J directed officials from the revenue and agriculture departments to make an actual assessment of crop damage so that timely compensation could be given to farmers.
Aligarh DM taking stock of crop damage. Teams of revenue and agriculture departments are coordinating for assessment of losses to farmers.
Published on Oct 20, 2021 12:52 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Agra District magistrate of Aligarh Selva Kumari J took stock of extensive damage caused to crops by of untimely rain on Sunday and Monday. She directed officials from the revenue and agriculture departments to make an actual assessment of crop damage so that compensation may be granted to affected farmers in Aligarh division at the earliest.

To note, freak rain and high velocity winds had flattened crops in the region on Sunday and Monday and farmers demanded timely compensation.

The DM also came across water-logged farms during her visit. She interacted with the farmers and was told by the district agriculture officer Ram Pravesh Verma that paddy, sown in 85,000 hectares in Aligarh district, was the worst affected. Farmers opting cultivating mustard too were worried because of losses.

“Teams of revenue and agriculture departments are coordinating to assess the losses in compliance with directions from the district magistrate. Toll free numbers are being issued and mobile numbers of team members have also been circulated. Affected farmers can contact through these numbers,”said district agriculture officer Ram Pravesh Verma.

“We had a good crop of paddy this time. The paddy crop in my 60 bigha field was ready to be harvested but heavy rain and high velocity wind spoiled the crop,” said Bhawani Singh, a farmer while interacting with the DM Aligarh.

