All 12 bodies recovered in Utangan River drowning incident

The Utangan River near Kusiarpur village in Kheragarh tehsil claimed 12 lives during Dussehra celebrations, with the final body recovered late Tuesday evening, ending the search operation. Raj Kumar Chahar, MP from Fatehpur Sikri, confirmed that the bodies of all 12 youth who were swept away had been recovered. 13 youths had drowned during Durga idol immersion; only one survived. (Sourced)

The tragedy unfolded on October 2, when 13 youths aged between 16 and 25 went to the river to immerse a Durga idol at the end of Navratri. They entered a deeper section than the designated area and were swept away. Only one survived.

On Tuesday, the bodies of Sachin alias Mahaveer, Deepak, and a third youth were recovered. Later in the day, the fourth body was traced, bringing the total number of deceased to 12.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), paramilitary forces, and expert divers from PAC were deployed under the supervision of district officials, including the district magistrate and police Commissioner.