All India Shia Muslim Personal Law Board seeks FIR against Waseem Rizvi

The All India Shia Muslim Personal Law Board (AISMPLB) on Monday approached Lucknow police commissioner DK Thakur, demanding an FIR (First Information Report) against former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi for authoring a controversial book titled “Muhammad”.

The All India Shia Muslim Personal Law Board blamed Waseem Rizvi for making “blasphemous” comments about the Prophet his book.

“We met the police commissioner and demanded FIR against Waseem Rizvi for writing the book, Muhammad, that is purely an insult to the Prophet and an attempt to hurt religious sentiments of the people,” said Maulana Yasoob Abbas, general secretary of AISMPLB.

Prior to this, the All India Shia Muslim Personal Law Board had also served a notice on Waseem Rizvi, demanding withdrawal of his alleged statement against the Prophet.

If registered, this would perhaps be the first FIR in Uttar Pradesh in the matter against Waseem Rizvi. On November 17, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi had submitted a complaint at the Kamatipura police station in Hyderabad.

Owaisi’s complaint alleges that Waseem Rizvi has used “objectionable language” against the Prophet in his book.

In response, Rizvi had said Owaisi should have read the book before lodging the FIR.

“Owaisi should have first gone through my book that is based on all facts before reacting,” Waseem Rizvi had said in a video statement he released on November 20 morning.

Waseem Rizvi released the book on November 4 at Dasna Delvi temple in Ghaziabad in the presence of Hindutva leader Narsinghanand Saraswati. The issue gained momentum on November 15 after Rizvi posted the cover-page image and buy-link of the book on his Facebook wall with the note—“You can easily download e-book Muhammad from here.”