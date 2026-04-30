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Allahabad HC orders UP govt to pay 2 lakh to man over illegal seizure of vehicle

Allahabad HC orders UP govt to pay ₹2 lakh to man over illegal seizure of vehicle

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 11:12 pm IST
PTI |
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Prayagraj, The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay 2 lakh as compensation to a man whose vehicle was seized in 2024 over an unproven allegation of transporting beef.

Allahabad HC orders UP govt to pay 2 lakh to man over illegal seizure of vehicle

Allowing a writ petition filed by Mohammad Chand, Justice Sandeep Jain quashed the seizure orders, observing that the petitioner had suffered financial loss due to "illegal and arbitrary" action by the authorities.

The vehicle had been confiscated in October 2024 by authorities in Baghpat under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act on the suspicion that it was being used to transport beef of five cows.

The court, however, found that the veterinary doctor who examined the meat was not certain whether it was beef and recommended a confirmatory laboratory test. As no report from an authorised laboratory was produced, the state failed to conclusively establish the claim.

"The authorities, without examining this issue, have proceeded to confiscate the vehicle of the petitioner which is arbitrary, illegal and unwarranted under the provisions of the Act of 1955," the court said in its order dated April 27.

The judgment came on a plea challenging the confiscation order passed by the district magistrate of Baghpat as well as the dismissal of the petitioner's appeal by the commissioner of Meerut division.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Allahabad HC orders UP govt to pay 2 lakh to man over illegal seizure of vehicle
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Allahabad HC orders UP govt to pay 2 lakh to man over illegal seizure of vehicle
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