Allahabad HC provided nation leadership in every field: U.P. CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said both the government and the judiciary wanted to provide fair and accurate justice to the state’s people and when the bar association joined them, things moved along more rapidly. He was speaking in a programme organised on the completion of 150 years of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the event, the CM also unveiled the photographs of some legal luminaries like former high court judge justice Shree Rang Mishra, senior advocates RP Goyal, Keshari Nath Tripathi, SC Budhwar, Shashi Dhar Pathak and Bharat Ji Agarwal.

While congratulating lawyers, Yogi said it was a coincidence that the nation had just completed the ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence) and the Allahabad HCBA was celebrating its 150th year. “A long time was spent fighting the war of independence. The lawyer fraternity not only participated in the freedom struggle but also gave leadership to the country,” he added.

“Every citizen of Uttar Pradesh comes to Prayagraj seeking justice. This programme is a better coordination between the Bar and the Bench which can be called ‘Adhivakta Kumbh’,” the CM said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Since ancient times, the land of Prayagraj has been an inspiration. This is the home of religion. It is here where spirituality draws its inspiration. As an educational hub for the nation, Prayagraj has been significant. Prayagraj is also the holy temple of justice.”

“When someone is betrayed by his own people and loses trust and hope, he looks with hopefulness towards this temple of justice. A new path of life can be found from this point. This coordination of bar and bench is working here towards the same,” Yogi added. He said the Allahabad high court has provided the nation leadership in every field.

“A recent gathering of chief justices and chief ministers took place in Delhi. According to the estimates of the Lok Adalat, more than half of the cases that were resolved in the nation were from Uttar Pradesh. The state provided leadership in every area and today it is being recognised in the same role. There should be a collective effort,” the CM said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yogi further said India made two achievements in ‘Amrit Kaal’. “India became the fifth largest economy leaving behind Britain and secondly, in Amrit Kaal, India got the privilege of G20 presidency. There will be 11 G20 summits in four U.P. metropolitan cities. We have got the opportunity to present the country and the state on the global platform,” he said.

The CM also said the government has already given its consent for the national law university here. “Prayagraj is the land of justice and education, so there should be a good law university named after Dr Rajendra Prasad. The district administration should take it forward by making land available immediately,” Yogi added.

The CM noted that many announcements related to lawyers were made earlier. “It has been decided to increase the provision of financial assistance on accidental deaths from 60 to 70 years,” Yogi said. He added after 30 years of membership in the advocates’ welfare fund, the dependant fund has been increased from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh upon resignation or death.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM said orders had been issued regarding financial approval of the amount to be given to young lawyers for purchase of books and periodicals in the initial three years. “From 2017-18, more than ₹13, 37,92,000 has been paid by the trustee committee as a death claim under the social security fund scheme. An amount of ₹111,81,50,000 has been paid as financial assistance to the heirs of the deceased advocates,” Yogi added.

“Not only the high court, it has also been decided to integrate the district and commissionerate headquarters with the construction of integrated court buildings where district courts have not been set up. Work is going on for judicial and administrative system,” he said.

Earlier, in his welcome address Allahabad HCBA president Radha Kant Ojha made a demand for more infrastructure in high court so that all the court with required strength of 160 could start functioning. Special guest, Allahabad high court chief justice Rajesh Bindal said, “The time has come to stretch further our glorious past towards future so as to attain greater heights.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from several sitting judges and huge gathering of lawyers, those who shared the dais with the CM included senior judges justice Pritinker Diwaker and justice Manoj Misra besides advocate general of Uttar Pradesh Ajay Kumar Misra. The vote of thanks was proposed by secretary, bar association, SD Singh Jadaun.