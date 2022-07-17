Allahabad HC refuses to quash FIR against man for remarks against Modi, Shah, others

The Allahabad high court has refused to quash the First Information Report (FIR) filed against one Mumtaz Mansoori who had allegedly used highly derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and other Union ministers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bench of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rajendra Kumar-IV while dismissing the petition filed by Mumtaz Mansoori on Friday (July 15) observed, “Although constitution of this country recognizes freedom of speech with every citizen but such right does not extend to hurling abuses or making derogatory remarks against any citizen much less the Prime Minister or other Ministers of the Government of India.”

According to the FIR, registered under section 504 IPC (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and section 67 of the IT Act (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form), derogatory remarks were made by the petitioner from his Facebook ID against the PM, home and other ministers of government of India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subsequent to this, a case was registered against Mansoori at Meerganj police station of Jaunpur district. Challenging the registration of the FIR, Mansoori then moved the high court.

However, refusing to quash the FIR, the court observed: “ The First Information Report clearly discloses commissioning of cognizable offence. We find no good ground to interfere in the present writ petition filed with a prayer to quash such First Information Report...Authorities shall be at liberty to proceed in the matter in accordance with law and conclude investigation at the earliest.”