Allahabad HC summons top UP officials over failure to rehabilitate acid attack survivor

Observing that Uttar Pradesh has failed to establish a comprehensive support system even nine years after an acid attack survivor’s life-altering tragedy, the Allahabad high court has summoned the principal secretaries of the state’s home and women and child welfare departments on May 25 to present a concrete policy framework for compensation, rehabilitation and long-term support of such survivors.

The HC asks the government to apprise it of the manner in which compensation amounts are proposed to be rationalised. (For Representation)

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The court further sought a proposed mechanism for medical treatment, reconstructive surgeries, counselling, education and employment assistance of survivors. A division bench comprising Justice Saral Srivastava and Justice Garima Prashad issued the summons during a hearing for a plea filed by an acid attack survivor seeking state-backed rehabilitation.

The court in its May 14 order criticised the Uttar Pradesh government’s reliance on one-time financial handouts, emphasising that a victim’s recovery requires lifetime structural support rather than sporadic, minor payments and asked the government to apprise it of the manner in which compensation amounts are proposed to be rationalised keeping in view the nature and extent of injuries and lifelong consequences suffered by victims.

The court observed, “Despite repeated opportunities granted by this Court and despite specific queries raised in earlier orders, no satisfactory explanation has been furnished as to why a structured and comprehensive policy for acid attack survivors has not yet been framed by the State Government. The material placed before us does not disclose any concrete endeavour undertaken at the highest administrative level to address the issue in a time-bound and effective manner.”

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{{^usCountry}} “In the aforesaid circumstances, we are of the considered opinion that the matter requires direct deliberation with the senior-most authorities of the concerned departments so that the impediments, if any, in formulation of an effective policy may be identified and appropriate measures may be evolved without any further delay,” the bench said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In the aforesaid circumstances, we are of the considered opinion that the matter requires direct deliberation with the senior-most authorities of the concerned departments so that the impediments, if any, in formulation of an effective policy may be identified and appropriate measures may be evolved without any further delay,” the bench said. {{/usCountry}}

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