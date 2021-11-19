Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Allahabad High Court grants police protection to same-sex couple
Allahabad High Court grants police protection to same-sex couple

Anju Singh and her live-in partner filed the petition alleging that they would be harassed and would not be permitted to live in peace if protection was not granted.
Police protection is granted to a same-sex couple by the Allahabad High Court (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 12:19 AM IST
ByJitendra Sarin, Prayagraj

The Allahabad High Court granted police protection to a same-sex couple after noting that the court is not against live-in relationships.

The bench comprising Justice Dr KJ Thaker and Justice Ajai Tyagi granted the relief in a protection plea of one Anju Singh and her live-in partner, who filed the petition alleging that they would be harassed and would not be permitted to live in peace by their family if protection is not granted to them.

They submitted before the Court that they are major girls who wanted live-in relation and are a same-sex couple.

They also submitted that their parents threatened to kill the petitioners if they don’t end their relationship and they also threatened to falsely implicate the petitioners in a criminal case.

Against this backdrop, stressing that the Court is not against live-in relation, the Court directed the police to grant them protection after verifying all the documents.

The Court also referred to the Supreme Court’s rulings in the case of Gian Devi v The Superintendent, Nari Niketan, Delhi, and others, and Lata Singh v State of UP and another while allowing the petition.

