All-women cops’ team gets the better of bovine smuggler in Kushinagar

LUCKNOW In a one-of-its-kind operation, women personnel of the UP Police showed exemplary action to nab a notorious bovine smuggler after retaliatory firing in an encounter in east UP’s Kushinagar district on Thursday night. The five-member all-women cops’ team was led by an inspector rank officer while another team of five men cops assisted them in the operation.

The picture of the women’s team equipped with latest firearms shared by the UP Police social media cell. (Sourced)

The incident took place on the fifth day of Navratri, which symbolises ‘nari shakti’ (women power). The picture of the women’s team equipped with latest firearms shared by the UP Police social media cell symbolised women empowerment in the current regime.

IG (Gorakhpur range) J Ravinder Goud said the police team had laid a trap to arrest the accused, but he tried to escape on his motorcycle, and even opened indiscriminate fire at the police team. The cops countered the accused and he was shot in the leg during retaliatory action. The accused was arrested and later taken to a hospital for treatment.

Hailing the efforts of women cops, Goud said the smuggler was identified as Kushinagar’s Ramkola resident Imam-ul alias ‘Bihari’ who carried a bounty of ₹25,000 on his head. He said the accused was wanted in multiple cases of UP Cow Slaughter Act and Animal Cruelty Act while cases of arms act, explosives act, and gangsters act were also registered against him.

He said 12 criminal cases were lodged against the accused at different police stations of Kushinagar and Sant Kabir Nagar districts in the past five years. The accused was arrested after the encounter carried out by a team led by woman inspector of Barwa Patti police station, Suman Singh. Other members of her team were sub-inspectors Princy Pandey and Chanda Yadav of Khadda and Padrauna police stations of Kushinagar, respectively, and two women constables Sangeeta Yadav and Priyanka Singh, he added.

On September 26, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had issued directives to all district police chiefs to appoint at least one woman cop as head of one police station in every district apart from the practice of posting a woman in-charge at Mahila Thana. This was aimed at ensuring women’s active participation in policing and improving law and order in UP.

In Hathras on Thursday, the CM had said there was more representation of women in the police force now and they were working shoulder to shoulder with men counterparts.

“When the BJP came to power in UP in 2017, there were not even 10,000 women in the police force. But now, at least 20% of those recruited are women,” Adityanath had said.

