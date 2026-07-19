Amid demolition row, Akhilesh urges people to unite to save Jauhar University

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday extended support to students and parents fighting to save Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, alleging that the BJP government was targeting the institution out of political vendetta.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the action against the university was driven by political malice. (File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a statement issued on Sunday, Yadav described the university as a “temple of education” and warned the ruling dispensation against destroying the future of thousands of students, many of whom come from economically weaker and minority backgrounds.

The SP chief appealed to people across the country to support the campaign to protect the university, emphasising that students from all communities study there. “Has the BJP now turned against the youth of every community?” he asked, accusing the party of arrogance and pursuing an anti-education stance.

The statement comes amid the ongoing controversy over Jauhar University, founded by Azam Khan. The Rampur Development Authority has ordered demolition proceedings against 38 out of 40 buildings allegedly built on the campus without approved plans, while fire safety violations and other regulatory lapses have also been flagged.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “We stand shoulder to shoulder with the students and their parents in their campaign to save the Jauhar University. The BJP government, blinded by revenge, should not try to sacrifice this institution for its narrow politics,” Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We stand shoulder to shoulder with the students and their parents in their campaign to save the Jauhar University. The BJP government, blinded by revenge, should not try to sacrifice this institution for its narrow politics,” Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He alleged that the action against the university, founded by former UP minister and jailed senior SP leader Azam Khan, was driven by political malice. “From our smallest worker to our biggest leader, we stand united with thousands of children and their hardworking parents, and against this partisan decision,” he added.

Yadav said that if there were any deficiencies in paperwork, they should be rectified immediately rather than punishing the institution and its students. “Poor children study here. Unlike BJP leaders, their parents cannot afford expensive private universities or education abroad,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He further alleged that the BJP was inherently opposed to education because educated citizens become aware of their rights and question injustice, which, he claimed, threatened the party’s “regressive and repressive” politics. The Kannauj MP also recalled how SP supporters had countered previous attempts to close primary schools by opening alternative “PDA Pathshalas”.