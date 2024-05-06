Amid polls, Shyam Lal Pal appointed SP’s new state president

LUCKNOW Ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party on Monday appointed Shyam Lal Pal as its Uttar Pradesh state president, replacing Naresh Uttam who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Fatehpur. Pal had been the party’s state vice-president. Shyam Lal Pal (Sourced)

“Shyam Lal Pal has been appointed as the party’s state president,” the SP said in a post on X.

Party sources said Pal has been appointed to strengthen the party and organise its state unit’s functioning for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls as Naresh Uttam Patel is busy in the polls. SP national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary said Uttam had written a letter to party president, Akhilesh Yadav, to relieve him from the post.

“His request has been accepted and Pal has been made the new state president,” Chaudhury said.

Pal, who was principal in a college in Prayagraj, was associated with the Pal Mahasabha earlier. “He is a devoted party worker, and under his leadership, SP will get new energy to counter communal forces,” Chaudhary said. Pal had contested the assembly polls in 2007 on an Apna Dal ticket from Partapur assembly seat in Prayagraj and joined the SP later that year.

Asked about his strategy to take the party forward, Pal told media persons that he will follow the ideology of Dr BR Ambedkar and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and take forward the works done by party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

He asserted that the BJP will be ousted from power as his party was getting good response from people.

Naresh Uttam Patel was elected the party’s state president on January 1, 2017 when Akhilesh Yadav became the party’s president. Patel had been a trusted man of Akhilesh and Pal too is considered so.