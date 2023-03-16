Amiphoria-2023 Day 2: Talent to the fore in Lucknow as events range from food to fashion

Day two of Amiphoria saw the Amity Designer Awards 2023 being given to students of various fashion institutes, including Inter institutes and Amity School of Fashion Technology, Lucknow.

Fashion designers presented creations based on the theme journey through time (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The show was graced by the chief guest Renu Rastogi, director Jugal Kishore Jewelers Pvt. Ltd, deputy pro V-C, Amity University, Lucknow Campus, Wg Cdr Anil Kumar, dean students welfare Prof Manju Agrawal and all HoDs and faculty.

Hindustan Times is a media partner of the event. Pooja Verma, director Amity School of Fashion Technology welcomed the guests and detailed the process of Amity Designer Awards.

Other major events of the day were ‘Kavi Sammelan’ organised by Amity School of Applied Sciences and PR and communications department, Amity Lucknow.

Poet Azhar Iqbal of Meerut, Charagh Sharma Chandausi, Dr. Neelima Mishra from Prayagraj, Aman Aksar, Ramayan Dhar Dwivedi, Harshit Mishra, Komal Singh “Nidar” and Chandra Shekhar Varma Lucknow recited their poems.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another central event Klectika 2.0 a solo and group dance and solo singing competition was organised by Amity School of Applied Sciences, where Anshika Verma and Mohd Kaif bagged the first and second positions in the solo dance category, while in the solo singing category the duo of Amritansh and Shubham Kumar from CMS Gomti Nagar bagged the first position. The group dance category was won by Upper Echelon, and they were awarded a cash prize of ₹4,000.

Other events TurnCoat 2.0 was organised by Amity Institute of Education where Deepshika won the competition and received a cash prize of ₹1,500.

Frosting Fantasy was organised by Amity School of Hospitality and was judged by Chef Nandini Diwakar who crowned Vaishnavi Rastogi as the winner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the evening, fashion designers presented creations based on the theme journey through time with past, present, and futuristic wear.

The ‘Past’ segment of the show showcased classic styles and looks, the ‘Present’ segment featured current fashion trends, with a focus on sustainable and ethical fashion while the ‘Future’ segment of the show was where things got truly exciting.

The designers let their imaginations run wild, creating looks that were inspired by futuristic concepts such as space travel, cyberpunk aesthetics, and virtual reality.

Groups from various institutions across India viz. RML Awadh University Faizabad, KIT Kanpur, DDU Gorakhpur University, Pahal Institutes of Design, IFDT Lucknow, Blitz Varanasi, collections by alumni designer Namra participated in the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}