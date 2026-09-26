Amit Shah praises transformation of Uttar Pradesh under Modi-Yogi rule

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said Uttar Pradesh had transformed from a state once marked by mafia rule and poor law and order into an investment destination, crediting the “double-engine government” led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the change witnessed since 2017, the year in which the BJP came to power in the state.

Union home minister Amit Shah at the inauguration of the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida on Friday. (PTI PHOTO)

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Addressing the fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida, Shah said the state’s transformation had enabled it to set an ambitious target of becoming a $1 trillion economy.

“Today, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as an investment destination free from fear,” he said, attributing the change to the state government’s efforts to eliminate mafia networks and improve governance.

Adityanath, who was present at the event, praised Shah, describing him as the inspiration behind the vision of giving a new identity to the state’s traditional enterprises.

“In 2017, while serving as the BJP national president, Shah had recognised the strength of UP’s traditional enterprises while preparing the Lok Sankalp Patra. He believed the day UP recognised this strength, nothing could stop it from emerging as the new manufacturing hub. After government formation, the vision took brand identity as One District One Product,” the chief minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} For his part, Shah said BrahMos missiles manufactured in a now-transformed Uttar Pradesh were giving “sleepless” nights to Pakistan, while the AK-203 assault rifle manufactured in Amethi has become a weapon against “Naxalites and terrorists”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For his part, Shah said BrahMos missiles manufactured in a now-transformed Uttar Pradesh were giving “sleepless” nights to Pakistan, while the AK-203 assault rifle manufactured in Amethi has become a weapon against “Naxalites and terrorists”. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is the biggest sign of change,” he said, recalling how India had effectively used BrahMos missiles during Operation Sindoor to avenge the dastardly civilian killings in Pahalgam.

Recalling the state’s industrial investment conference in 2013, Shah said it had to be organised in Delhi as investors were unwilling to travel to Lucknow because of the law-and-order situation.

“There was once an industry of crime operating in Uttar Pradesh, cottage industries of vehicle theft had come up in city after city, and illegal country-made pistols were being manufactured. But today, in that same Uttar Pradesh, a defence corridor is being developed in place of the country-made pistol industry, vehicle manufacturing is taking the place of vehicle theft, and a medical device park is being developed in place of chain snatching,” he said.

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He also said Modi had announced the Make in India initiative 12 years ago on September 25, and described UPITS as a platform to advance the initiative by promoting manufacturing, design and innovation.

Shah, who is also the Union cooperation minister, rejected critics’ claims about the state of the economy and asserted that India has not only maintained but “strengthened” its economic growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership despite global upheavals.

“Amid such an atmosphere of upheaval and unrest across the world, despite numerous hurdles, India has maintained its growth rate. Not only has it maintained it, but it has taken it forward,” he said.

He described those who dispute the country’s growth figures as “vakradrashtas” -- people with a distorted outlook.

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He said India recorded 7.8% in the last quarter and remained the fastest-growing among major economies.

The home minister pointed out that six nodes of the defence corridor are being developed in Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Agra, Aligarh and Kanpur in the state.

“Investment is coming into these areas for the manufacture of defence equipment,” he said.

“The country’s defence production has now crossed approximately ₹1.78 lakh crore, and defence product exports have increased 56 times compared to 2013-14. Today, India’s defence products are being exported to around 80 countries, with Uttar Pradesh also making a significant contribution,” Shah said.

“The AK-203 rifle manufactured in Amethi and defence products being manufactured in UP reflect the country’s new industrial capabilities,” he said.

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Youth, who once migrated to other states for employment, are now finding employment and entrepreneurship within UP, he said.

Shah also remembered Deendayal Upadhyay’s contribution, saying September 25 marked his 110th birth anniversary.

“Deendayal ji was the first person after Independence to put forward the concept of free trade, free agriculture and a free-trade, free-agriculture economic policy,” he said, adding that the concept later became a basis for development under Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Modi.

UPITS 2026 is being organised from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida, bringing together manufacturers, exporters, investors, buyers and industry representatives to facilitate business partnerships and market access.

Shah and Yogi also inspected exhibition stalls showcasing handicrafts, MSME products and industrial displays, and launched the ODOC portal.

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Adityanath said the world now has confidence in the quality of Uttar Pradesh’s products, its strong supply chain and the reliability of its entrepreneurs.

He also said the state is now exporting goods worth over ₹2 lakh crore. “In four years, UPITS has become a major platform for showcasing products manufactured in the state to the world,” he said.

The chief minister said the participation of Japan, Russia, Vietnam, Singapore, Austria and Belarus as partner countries reflected the growing international interest in Uttar Pradesh’s products.