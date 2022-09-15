AMU to celebrate Sir Syed Day on Oct 17

Aligarh The Aligarh Muslim University will celebrate Sir Syed Day with traditional fervour and gaiety on October 17. The celebrations will be held after a gap of nearly two years. For the past two years due to the pandemic, the Founder’s Day celebrations were curtailed and held in online mode.

Vice-chancellor Prof. Tariq Mansoor held a meeting with university officials to finalize the preparations for Sir Syed Day.

“The Sir Syed Day will be celebrated with all long-established customary events. We are preparing for the event on a big scale as for the past two years the celebrations were curtailed due to the pandemic,” Prof. Mansoor said during the meeting.

After preliminary discussion, it was decided that the main event would be held in the Athletics Pandal. Live streaming of the event through webcasting would also be done. Other major events include the exhibition of Sir Syed’s writings, books, portraits, personal effects, calligraphy, etc. at Sir Syed House while different awards will be conferred upon the individuals and organizations.

The main buildings, including Sir Syed’s House and Centenary Gate, will be decked up and illuminated. The traditional dinner will also be held for the students in their respective Halls of residence.

The meeting was also attended by pro vice-chancellor Prof. Mohammad Gulrez, registrar Mohammad Imran, IPS and several university officials and faculty members.