Anarchy ingrained in SP’s DNA: Yogi in Mainpuri

In a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said anarchy and hooliganism are there in its DNA and it has created an identity crisis for the people. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaking at an event in Mainpuri’s Karhal on September 3. (Sourced)

In his address after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for development projects worth more than ₹375 crore in Mainpuri district’s Karhal, he said, “I want to ask why Mainpuri, which was once considered a VVIP district, lagged behind in development work? Who were the people who made it face an identity crisis?”

“You must have seen their (SP) ‘karname’ (deeds). Their ‘karname’ is the same that was done by an SP leader with a Nishad daughter in Ayodhya. This is their face. The incident that happened in Kannauj is the ‘Nawab brand’ and the real face of the Samajwadi Party,” he added.

“These are the same people who created an identity crisis, tearing apart the social fabric. Anarchy and hooliganism are part of their DNA. Their model is not of development but of loot. They looted the money that should have been spent for people’s welfare,” the CM said.

“This all changed when the BJP came to power in the state in 2017 and came forward with model of development,” he added.

“We came to power with the promise of adopting zero tolerance towards crime and fulfilled it. The state is getting an investment of ₹40 lakh crore. We have also successfully conducted the biggest recruitment examination for police services,” the CM said.

“What was the scenario before 2017 when jobs were being sold but now there is no bias and all fairness with which opportunities are coming for the youth. Those in power prior to 2017 had no affection for residents of Mainpuri but only thought of themselves,” he said.

Yogi urged the residents of Mainpuri to come forward and join the process aimed at development and growth.

“We have ensured total safety for daughters and traders in the state. There are no riots, no kidnapping and Uttar Pradesh no longer is a ‘Bimaru state’. Instead, it is now a state with unlimited potential under leadership of PM Narendra Modi,” the CM said.

On the occasion, he distributed laptops and mobiles to youths besides cheques to self-help group women. He also congratulated residents of Mainpuri for the projects inaugurated and those whose foundation was laid.

Karhal assembly seat has fallen vacant due to the resignation of SP president Akhilesh Yadav after being elected MP from Kannauj. By-election is to be held on this seat.