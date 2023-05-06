Anger brewing in villages in support of protesting wrestlers

MEERUT Anger is brewing in villages here in support of women wrestlers who have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India ( WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and are sitting on dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for the past 14 days, demanding his arrest.

Visibly upset and worried Khap choudharies held an emergency meeting at ‘ Sarv Khap Chaupal’ in Soram village of Muzaffarnagar on Thursday after a clash between protesting wrestlers and police at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday night. (Pic for representation only)

Leaders of various farmer and social organisations have expressed their dismay over the government’s lackadaisical attitude in taking action against Singh.

Heads of different Khaps decided to visit the Jantar Mantar on Sunday to assess the situation after meeting the wrestlers. General secretary of Sarv Khap Subhash Baliyan shared that all choudharies would convene a meeting there and decide about the future course of action.

Baliyan said that Khap heads had directed their clan members in villages to stay back and let them examine the situation first. Further action would be decided based on their assessment of the situation.

Surendra Singh, secretary of BKU (Asli) said that villagers were keeping a close watch on developments at Jantar Mantar. He claimed that anger was brewing because the issue was about honour and pride of daughters. “We were ready to March towards Delhi on a call of our leaders,” said Singh.

Diwakar Singh of BKU( Bhanu) said that people were angry because nobody could tolerate sexual harassment of girls. The protesting girls were those who had brought laurels to the country and if they were raising a voice against their sexual harassment then it could not be overlooked. “Why is the government not interested in taking action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh?” he asked.

Founder president of Sankalp organisation (which works against girls’ trafficking), Atul Sharma said that the charges of girls against Singh were shocking. She said their decision to raise a voice showed that the situation had gone beyond their control which forced them to take such a drastic decision.

To note, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait had also indicated that Justice denied to protesting wrestlers may result in another big movement. He indicated that tractors in villages were ready and Khap leaders were reaching Jantar Mantar on Sunday.