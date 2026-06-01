Another crime, another shake-up: Why Vibhuti Khand’s nightlife remains a persistent policing challenge

The murder of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Shivam Singh has once again brought focus on the recurring law-and-order problems around Summit Building in Gomti Nagar’s Vibhuti Khand, a prominent nightlife hub where a series of violent incidents over the years have repeatedly resulted in action against local police officers. s murder latest in a series of incidents in Vibhuti Khand to spark police action. (File)

The latest incident led to the transfer of ACP (Vibhuti Khand) Vinay Kumar Dwivedi to the traffic department and the attachment of SHO Amar Singh to police lines on Saturday. Upendra Singh was posted as the new SHO, while ACP Saumya Pandey was given additional charge of the Vibhuti Khand circle.

Police records and past incidents show a pattern of shootings, assaults, group clashes, drunken altercations and violence involving nightclub staff and patrons in the area. Several of these cases have been followed by administrative action against officers amid allegations of inadequate preventive policing and weak enforcement.

The latest flashpoint was the attack on 28-year-old Shivam Singh during an altercation over cigarettes outside a nightclub on May 26. Singh sustained critical injuries and died during treatment on May 29, triggering fresh scrutiny of policing around the city’s busiest nightlife destination.

In September 2025, then SHO Sunil Kumar Singh and Summit Building outpost in-charge Suryasen Kumar Singh were removed following two separate incidents — the shooting of a nightclub PR manager outside Hype Room after he left work and a brawl inside Tickled Pink, footage of which later went viral on social media.

Residents of nearby high-rise apartments have repeatedly complained about drunken driving, public nuisance, traffic congestion and late-night fights in the area.

While DCP Diksha Sharma could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts, newly appointed ACP Saumya Pandey told HT on Sunday that strict action would be taken against anyone violating law and order.

“Whether commercial establishments or individuals, those functioning within the law and order framework will receive police assistance. Strict action will be taken against violators as per directions of the government and senior officers,” she said.

Pandey added that night patrolling would be intensified to prevent such incidents.