Another teacher who used papers of Anamika Shukla to get job arrested

Yet another teacher, who got the job of a science teacher at the government-run Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) chain by using the name and academic records of Anamika Shukla, was arrested from Lucknow by Rae Bareli police on Monday after a chase of over 12 months, said senior police officials here on Tuesday.

A senior police official privy to the investigation said one Manjesh Kumari alias Anjali was arrested on connection with an FIR lodged against her for getting job in the KGBV at Bachhrawa, Rae Bareli on June 6, 2020. He said Manjesh Kumar was among the many imposter teachers who misused record and identity of one Anamika Shukla to get job at KGBVs.

The official said as many as six women had been arrested for impersonating as Anamika Shukla in the matter so far. He said the UP Special Task Force (STF) investigation had earlier revealed that a woman having name of Anamika Shukla found enrolled in 25 KGBV schools in different districts across the state.

He said the racket was exposed after the arrest of a woman posing as Anamika Shukla working as a teacher at Faridpur KGBV in Kasganj district for the past 13 months in January 2020.

Interestingly, the probe revealed that several proxy teachers using the identity of Anamika Shukla are employed in KGBVs in different cities and was drawing salaries accordingly.

The state basic education department had later registered nine FIRs in as many districts on suspicion that proxy teachers were using the documents of Anamika Shukla to obtain jobs.

The official said Manjesh Kumar went missing after resigning from the job on May 26, 2020, when the basic education department sent notice to present her documents. He said the department thereafter lodged the FIR against her. She was missing since then. He said the Rae Bareli police had even announced the reward of ₹15,000 on her arrest.