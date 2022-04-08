Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anti-Romeo squad conducts awareness drive in Fatehpur

Superintendent of police of Fatehpur Rajesh Kumar Singh said the drive is part of Mission Shakti launched in the state
Young girls in Fatehpur were told about the Anti-Romeo squad and encouraged to approach them in case of any problem. (Sourcewd)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 09:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Anti-Romeo squad of UP police comprising female constables in Fatehpur are approaching women in colleges, markets and other public places to apprise them about the women safety initiatives that police have undertaken.

According to a press statement issued by the superintendent of police of Fatehpur Rajesh Kumar Singh, the drive is part of the Mission Shakti launched in the state.

“Information regarding security-related services being run by UP Police for the safety of women like women power line 1090, women helpline 181, chief minister helpline 1076, police emergency service 112, child helpline 1098, health service 102, ambulance service 108, is given,” reads the press statement.

Young girls are told about the Anti-Romeo squad and are encouraged to approach them in case of any problem.

“Women are free to call on the numbers run by the concerned police station, Anti-Romeo squad in case of assistance,” reads the press statement.

Similar drives are also being undertaken in other districts of the state.

