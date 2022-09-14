Applying for bail a fundamental right, says Allahabad high court
For them, the glorious dawn of the 75th year of Independence has lost the sheen of the ideals of freedom and the substance of the Republic’s promise,” the court observed
Observing that every prisoner has the fundamental right to file a bail application before the court without delay, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to a person who had been languishing in jail and could not approach the court as he belonged to an economically deprived class of citizenry and was abandoned by his near and dear ones after his imprisonment.
Making these observations, Justice Ajay Bhanot granted bail to one Anil Gaur alias Sonu, against whom a case of murder was registered at Neodiya police station of Jaunpur district, and was lodged in jail since December 6, 2017.
According to the counsel of the applicant, the applicant was not named in the FIR. “There is no direct evidence against the applicant and he had no motive to commit the murder. At best, it is a case of circumstantial evidence,” the counsel contended.
“The failure of justice in the said cases was occasioned by poverty, social exclusion, legal illiteracy, impersonal administration and denial of legal aid. Exactions of poverty are more severe than punishments in law. For them, the glorious dawn of the 75th year of Independence has lost the sheen of the ideals of freedom and the substance of the Republic’s promise,” the court observed.
“Justice is the birthright of a free people and our constitution says they shall have it,” the court remarked as it also took note of inordinate delays in the filing of many bail applications because the prisoners did not have access to legal aid.
The HC said the courts too have a duty to ensure that prisoners appearing in criminal proceedings have access to legal aid. They cannot remain mute spectators when legal aid is denied to prisoners.
The applicant in this case did not have access to legal aid to file his bail applications in a timely manner before the trial court as well as the high court. The counsel for the applicant submitted that the right of the applicant to legal aid is a fundamental right and also a statutory right vested by the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987.
In its decision dated September 12, the high court found that the applicant was in jail since December 6, 2017. He was able to file a bail application before the trial court in 2019 i.e., after a delay of more than one year. The bail application was rejected on June 4, 2019 by the trial court at Jaunpur district. He could approach the high court for bail only in 2022 i.e., three years after the trial court refused him bail.
-
Minor’s suicide at shelter home: Police register case
Police have booked unidentified persons in connection with the suicide of a 14-year-old boy at Don Bosco Shelter Home in Wadala. The standard IX student was found dead in the toilet on Monday evening. The boy's mother said she had met her son on August 8 and he was all good. The mother also told the police that the boy was not good in studies and she had scolded him for that.
-
After commuter notices ‘uneven gap’, traffic halted for 40mins on Kemps Corner bridge
Mumbai After a commuter noticed an 'uneven gap' between two of the girders of the Kemps Corner bridge in South Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon and informed the Gamdevi police, traffic came to an abrupt halt for 40 minutes. According to traffic police officers, after the Gamdevi police received the call from a commuter, they asked the traffic police to close the bridge for vehicular traffic as a precaution.
-
Death after falling in open drain: Rights commission issues notice to BMC
Mumbai The state human rights commission has asked the officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) P south ward to explain why they should not be held responsible for the death of a 18-month-old, who fell in an open gutter in 2019. The toddler, Divyansh Singh, had fallen into a stormwater drain outside his house in Goregaon's Ambedkar Nagar on July 10, 2019.
-
ZP begins leprosy, TB eradication drive in Pune
Pune: Pune zilla parishad (ZP) health department launches leprosy and tuberculosis eradication drive from September 13 to September 30. Till August-end, Pune had 629 leprosy patients under regular treatment. The leprosy rate in the district is 0.53 patients per 10,000 population. From April 2022 to August 2022, Pune recorded 209 new cases. The health drive is planned under the national leprosy eradication programme. Resident deputy collector Sanjay Teli reviewed the planning at the collectorate.
-
Days after NEET-UG results, students highlight error in marksheets
UG) was declared, several students have come forward to highlight errors in their score, and some have highlighted even worse, receiving two mark sheets for the same candidate. In separate emails, students have addressed this problem to the National Testing Agency—the exam conducting authority, but have got no response on the same as yet.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics