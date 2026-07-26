Armed robbers break into Lko grocer’s house, attack three members of family

Armed robbers allegedly sneaked into a grocery shop owner’s house in Indira Nagar in the early hours of Saturday and attacked three members of the family with sharp-edged weapons when confronted, leaving them critically injured, police said. Police said CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to identify the accused and ascertain the sequence of events. (For representation)

According to police, the incident occurred around 2 am at the residence of Umesh Chandra, 55, in Amrai village near Bajrang Chauraha under Indira Nagar police station limits.

After receiving information, senior officers, including DCP (east) Deeksha Sharma, reached the site and formed a team to conduct a probe. “Police are in the process of registering an FIR. Manual and technical evidence are being collected, and the case will be cracked soon,” the DCP said.

“CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to identify the accused and ascertain the sequence of events,” ADCP (east) Amol Murkut said.

Sub-inspector Nagendra Kumar and constable Divya were suspended for laxity, officials said.

Based on the statement of Umesh’s son Deepak Gupta, there were two robbers, police said, adding that the victims were yet to give a list of valuables taken away.

Police said the robbers were attempting to break open a locker when the noise alerted Umesh’s daughter, Seema. As she stepped out to check, the robbers allegedly attacked her.

As per the victims, hearing her screams, Umesh rushed towards the room but was ambushed from behind. One of the robbers allegedly struck him on the head repeatedly with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him unconscious. When his wife, Shanti Devi, raised an alarm, she was also attacked.

After regaining consciousness nearly 10 minutes later, Shanti ran out of the house and cried for help, prompting neighbours to rush to the spot. Police were informed and the the injured were admitted to a private hospital, where they remain under treatment.

Shanti told police that after she regained consciousness, he saw two men fleeing through the rear exit.

Umesh’s family claimed that the police reached the spot about 30 minutes after being informed. They also claimed that no forensic team or dog squad visited the crime scene immediately after the attack.