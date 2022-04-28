Arms dealer arrested for illegally selling cartridges
MEERUT Police have arrested an arms dealer of Amroha Prateek Saxena for allegedly selling cartridges in black market, without shoeing them in the sale record.
Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Hasanpur in Amroha district Sudhir Kumar said that Prateek’s shop had been sealed and he was arrested and handed over to Government Railway Police (GRP) of Tundla where the case was registered.
Kumar said that it was a very serious case because Prateek was selling cartridges outside without showing them in the record.
The GRP arrested two brothers Shadab and Faizal with 700 live cartridges in Tundla during checking on April 22. During interrogation they told the police that the cartridges were purchased from an arms dealer in Amroha who purchased them from Bharat Gun House in Meerut.
Acting on this information, police arrested Prateek from Amroha and also summoned Bharat Gun House owner Punit Tyagi from Meerut.
The SDM admitted that it was a very serious matter, as it could not be traced to whom the cartridges were sold because the recovered cartridges were not on record.
Speaking to HT, Punit Tyagi said that he had provided all documents to the investigating officer and claimed that he did nothing illegal and wrong.
All India Arms and Ammunition Dealers’ Association president Fashi Choudhary said that they were cooperating with the officials in the investigation and those found guilty should be punished under the purview of law.
SDM Sudhir Kumar said that further investigation in the case was underway and they were trying to identify those dealers who also sold cartridges to the arrested persons.
He said that arms and ammunition dealers were supposed to make entry of each cartridge sold and purchased and to inform the competent authority.
Ludhiana | Goat welfare camp organised by GADVASU under Farmer FIRST Project at Dhaner village
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised a goat welfare camp at Dhaner village, Barnala, for the goat farmers of operational area of ICAR-funded Farmer FIRST project. A total of 17 beneficiary goat farmers from Dhaner, Moom and Channanwal villages visited the camp site along with 101 goat heads and 40 sheep heads. These animals were given oral deworming medicines free of cost. To prevent such losses, the animals needed prompt treatment.
Ludhiana | AAP to blame for Leisure Valley encroachments: Ex-MLA Talwar
Alleging that encroachments had resurfaced on public land since the Aam Aadmi Party took over the reins of the Punjab government, former Ludhiana East MLA Sanjay Talwar on Thursday said illegal construction had also been allowed to mushroom in the newly established Leisure Valley. “If no action is taken, it will indicate that the MLA is allowing encroachments to mushroom on the spot to benefit his friends.”
European Investment Bank official visits Agra Metro Project
Agra Vice-president of European Investment Bank Christian Kettel Thomsen, along with five team members, visited the Agra Metro Project on Thursday to see the speed and quality of the project which is being implemented by Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation here. They also took a ride in Lucknow and Kanpur Metro and applauded the progress.
Prayagraj double murders: Dhumanganj police register case against 5, arrest one
Dhumanganj police registered an FIR against five named and few unnamed persons in connection with the double murders at Meerapatti locality on Wednesday. The case has been lodged on the complaint of Alauddin, brother of Mohd Yasid Ali aka Yasir, 48, who along with Sultan Ahmad, 32, were killed on Wednesday. Police have arrested a real estate agent, Deepak Vishwakarma, in connection with the murders. Efforts were on to trace down other accused, police said.
Meri Kalam Meri Taqat initiative:1 lakh pencils distributed to underprivileged children in Ludhiana
Around 1 lakh pencils were distributed to underprivileged children in different orphanages and slums under the Meri Kalam Meri Taqat initiative of the district administration on Thursday. Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik appreciated assistant deputy commissioner (ADC, rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal and assistant commissioner (under training) Harjinder Singh Bedi for coming up with the idea, and eminent Punjabi poet professor Gurbhajan Gill, Daad village sarpanch Jagdish Pal Singh Grewal and other philanthropists for donating to the cause.
