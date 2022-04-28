Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Arms dealer arrested for illegally selling cartridges
Arms dealer arrested for illegally selling cartridges

The arms dealer's shop was sealed and he was arrested and handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) of Tundla where the case was registered. SDM Sudhir Kumar said arms and ammunition dealers were supposed to make entry of each cartridge sold and purchased.
SDM Sudhir Kumar said it was a very serious case because the dealer Prateek was selling cartridges outside without showing them in the record. (Pic for representation)
Updated on Apr 28, 2022 11:57 PM IST
ByS Raju

MEERUT Police have arrested an arms dealer of Amroha Prateek Saxena for allegedly selling cartridges in black market, without shoeing them in the sale record.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Hasanpur in Amroha district Sudhir Kumar said that Prateek’s shop had been sealed and he was arrested and handed over to Government Railway Police (GRP) of Tundla where the case was registered.

Kumar said that it was a very serious case because Prateek was selling cartridges outside without showing them in the record.

The GRP arrested two brothers Shadab and Faizal with 700 live cartridges in Tundla during checking on April 22. During interrogation they told the police that the cartridges were purchased from an arms dealer in Amroha who purchased them from Bharat Gun House in Meerut.

Acting on this information, police arrested Prateek from Amroha and also summoned Bharat Gun House owner Punit Tyagi from Meerut.

The SDM admitted that it was a very serious matter, as it could not be traced to whom the cartridges were sold because the recovered cartridges were not on record.

Speaking to HT, Punit Tyagi said that he had provided all documents to the investigating officer and claimed that he did nothing illegal and wrong.

All India Arms and Ammunition Dealers’ Association president Fashi Choudhary said that they were cooperating with the officials in the investigation and those found guilty should be punished under the purview of law.

SDM Sudhir Kumar said that further investigation in the case was underway and they were trying to identify those dealers who also sold cartridges to the arrested persons.

He said that arms and ammunition dealers were supposed to make entry of each cartridge sold and purchased and to inform the competent authority.

