Arrest of Lucknow pharma firm owner unearths racket supplying fake medicines

The arrest of a Lucknow pharmaceuticals firm owner on Wednesday unearthed the racket involved in supply of duplicate quality of Antacid syrup for acidity related issues, said senior police officials here on Thursday.

The UP Special Task Force in a joint operation with Foods Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) recovered a stock of 1,838 bottles of fake syrup weighing 450 ml each from a godown of another pharma firm based in Roorkee, Uttarakhand.

The STF officials said the arrested accused was identified as a Lucknow resident Kushal Agarwal, the owner of Krishna Pharma. They said Agarwal got manufactured this fake syrup of brand name ‘Dr Gas’ through Apple Formulation Pvt Ltd firm of Roorkee and supplied it to different medical agencies in Lucknow and its adjoining districts such as Gonda, Barabanki and Ayodhya..

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) STF Deepak Kumar Singh said the STF initiated investigation on the complaint of Harendra Singh of Credit Life Sciences Pvt Ltd of Basti, who are the original manufactures and suppliers of Dr Gas syrup.

The DSP said Agarwal with help of Roorkee firm owned by two brothers Naveen and Rahul Khetan through his aide Himanshu Soni got manufactured this duplicate quality of syrup.

He said the duplicate quality of syrup was manufactured at very cheap rates and supplied in the market on original rates.

He said the STF are carrying out further raids to arrest the remaining people whose names have surfaced in the investigation.

It is the second time when Roorkee has been linked to fake medicine racket. In another case related to Roorkee, fake medicines worth ₹ 3 crore were seized from Amroha in 2018 when FSDA officials got information about certain medicines being sold at ‘surprisingly low’ rates.