Arvind Kejriwal in Ayodhya, to visit Ram temple

Amid the Ram Mandir donation money row, Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi CM, reached Ayodhya by road on Thursday. Earlier, he reached the Lucknow airport in the afternoon.

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal coming out of the Lucknow airport on June 25. (HT photo)

Talking to media persons, he said he along with the party’s state in-charge Sanjay Singh will have a darshan of Lord Ram on Friday and will also visit Hanuman Garhi to meet seers there.

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Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh met Vijay Vishwas Pant, chairman of the SIT, and handed over documents related to the alleged corruption in the land purchase scam in Ayodhya.

In the meeting that lasted about half an hour, Singh submitted 11 sets of documents claiming to be related to land purchases in Ayodhya by the Trust, misuse of donations, and alleged financial irregularities.

“What secrets does Champat Rai know that even the PM is helpless before him? On the other hand, the SIT is deceiving crores of Hindus,” Kejriwal told media persons at the Lucknow airport.

Raising questions over the SIT, Kejriwal asked under which section of which law has this SIT been formed? “It has no power to investigate,” he claimed.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the media afterwards, Singh said crores of devotees across the country donated with faith in the name of Lord Ram, but that “faith has been betrayed”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the media afterwards, Singh said crores of devotees across the country donated with faith in the name of Lord Ram, but that “faith has been betrayed”. {{/usCountry}}

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He said all documents are now before the SIT and there should be an impartial and strict action against the guilty. Singh further said he had also received assurance of an impartial probe from the SIT chief.